Baltimore County woman asks for help after fatal crash ends her pregnancy

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Three injured, one dead and a traumatic ending to a pregnancy, but no suspect? A Baltimore County woman who was involved in a fatal crash pleads to the community for help.

On September 1, Jessica Crouch was on Seminary Service Road waiting to make a left turn into her driveway when her life quickly changed.

Crouch says as she was waiting to make the turn, a pickup truck, which is believed to be a landscaping company vehicle, rear ended her and pushed her car into oncoming traffic, where she was hit again by a small SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The passenger of the SUV passed away from her injuries, and Crouch's mother, who was in the passenger seat of her vehicle, is still in the hospital. Crouch was four months pregnant at the time and also suffered a miscarriage.

"I was taken in to check in on the baby and they said that there was no heartbeat, and I lost the baby due to the trauma to my pelvis, and my abdomen, from the seat belt," Crouch cried.

Crouch is looking for information on the driver who rear ended her. She says he stayed on the scene and tried helping her mother, but he was never questioned by Baltimore County police, nor is he mentioned in the police report.

However, earlier this month Baltimore County police asked the public to help find the driver.

"Someone out there that has to know what happened. And the driver, although he might not know the extent of the damage he caused, he knows he was in an accident. And, unfortunately people suffered major injuries and it's imperative that someone comes forward," said Scott Snyder, Crouch's attorney.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore County police about the allegations of their oversight, but they have not responded yet.

If anyone has information on the driver please contact Milissa-The Snyder Law Group at 410-834-3476.

