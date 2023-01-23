Baltimore County Superintendent Darryl Williams not seeking another term

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Superintendent Darryl Williams is not seeking an additional four-year contract to continue as superintendent.

Williams announced this in a statement and says "it has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools."

This news comes after Baltimore County council members were calling for his resignation. These members sent a letter to the Baltimore County Board of Education saying he failed to address several problems in the school system.

These issues included violent incidents, problems with bus schedules, declining grades and high turnover with teachers and staff.

In response, Williams called the allegations "inconsistent" and "infrequent."

He claimed the letter contained several inaccuracies, mentioning staffing shortages for schools and problems stemming from COVID-19.

His full statement regarding his contract can be found below:

After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided not to seek an additional four-year contract. It has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and I thank the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the opportunity to lead this incredible system. I am very proud of the work we have done together to raise the bar, close gaps and prepare our students to thrive in their future, despite the many challenges our system has faced. I am very grateful for Team BCPS teachers and staff who strive to provide our students with a world-class education; for our students whose unique lived experiences inspire and encourage me; and for our families and communities that partner with us to ensure our students can meet their highest potential. I am proud of our school administrators who continue to lead their schools as instructional leaders and work diligently to address academic and social emotional needs of our students. I deeply appreciate the efforts of our support staff who are often the first and last faces our students see and who work behind the scenes to create optimal environments for teaching and learning. There is more work to be done, but I believe that BCPS is well-poised to make progress toward eliminating disparities in academic achievement and will advance equity and excellence for all students.





Following his announcement to not seek a new term, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says he trusts the Board of Education will conduct an exhaustive search to find a replacement, one that is a "results-driven leader to help ensure stronger futures for all our kids."