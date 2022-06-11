Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams responds to County Council's letter asking for his resignation

BALTIMORE — County Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams is speaking out in response to Friday’s letter sent from five Baltimore County Council members asking for his replacement as superintendent.

In a five-page letter to the County Council, Williams claims that the allegations of "inconsistent" and "infrequent" communication, as well as inactivity on long-standing issues within BCPS, have painted an incomplete picture of their partnership.

Williams state "I am committed to ensuring the well-being and success of students and staff. This letter addresses the June 7, 2022, claims with concrete evidence of the work that has taken place in the three years that I have proudly served as superintendent. "

Williams also claims that their letter contains several inaccuracies, mentioning the nationwide staffing shortage for schools and problems stemming from COVID-19.

"While I am not accustomed to this type of counterproductive political dialogue, I understand that we are in an election year and facts often get lost in rhetoric," Williams wrote. "With this in mind, and in order to set the record straight, I have provided the attached comprehensive response."