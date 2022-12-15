Baltimore County residents begin to prepare for upcoming winter weather

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It's that time of year, time to prepare for winter and many people were out and about Wednesday to do just that, as we are about to see some winter weather move in.

Those heading to work Thursday morning might want to check the road, they may be waking up to some slippery conditions.

Freezing rain is expected to turn into ice on the road and people in Baltimore County are getting ready for the worst.

"Today was really just chopping wood and getting the wood stove rocking, getting it nice and hot just in case the power goes out, anything like that, grabbing some ice melt while we're here,” said William Mckee, a shopper.

People were heading to stores like Home Depot and Ayd Hardware to stock up on things like shovels and salt.

“I don't know, normal stuff like salt, and get the snow shovels out and chopping plenty of wood,” said Aaron Mckee.

"I checked both of the shovels to make sure they are in working condition as well as a chipper, also working, and got two things of ice melt,”said Jenifer Garrison.

Some feel prepared, but still of unsure of what to expect.

"Uhh, I think I’m pretty prepared, but again you always have to watch the roads especially when it's ice, and sleet, and freezing rain and apparently that's what's heading our way," said shopper Adrienne Miranda.

The Maryland Department of Transportation started preparing the roads Tuesday and you may have noticed the squiggly lines on the road.

"Our crews went out yesterday and provided some salt brine to the road. And what that is, it’s an anti-icing agent, it’s a combination of salt and water to keep the snow from sticking once it hits the surface,” said MDOT Media Relations Manager Shantee Felix.

She says each section will be monitored differently, but the northwest is expected to get more ice.

MDOT suggests if you must go out to slow down, use caution on elevated surfaces, leave plenty of space between you and the plow equipment, and make sure your car is clear of snow on the roof as it can become ice.

MDOT also has a number of resources on their website for driving in winter weather and ice.