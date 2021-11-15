Baltimore County Public Schools warn parents of potential bus driver call out

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — There could be less bus drivers working in Baltimore County this week.

Baltimore County Public School officials got word drivers were planning another "call out," where drivers would could out sick in protest.

There was a massive call out last week and county leaders and school officials acted fast after dozens of bus routes were impacted in Baltimore County. They came up with a financial plan to entice new bus drivers to come to work and to keep existing ones.

The financial plan states new drivers would up $250 signing bonus and referrals would get the same.

If a driver has perfect attendance, they can get $50 for that month. The school is also working to pay existing drivers a retention bonus of $5,000. Plus, an hourly pay increase for shift differential and full time drivers will get a cost of living adjustment.

In Anne Arundel and Howard Counties, they are offering $5,000 for their drivers to stick around.

So, are Baltimore County's incentives and bonuses enough?

It's speculated that it's not since this potential call out is in the works. School officials don't know if it's definitely going to happen, but they wanted to warn parents so they could be ready to coordinate another form of transportation to school, if necessary.