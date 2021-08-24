Baltimore County Police officer convicted on rape and assault charges

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County Police officer has been convicted on multiple rape and assault charges.

According to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Anthony Westerman was convicted late Friday of two counts of Second Degree Rape, Third Degree Sexual Offense, Fourth Degree Sexual Offense and two counts of Second Degree Assault.

The incidents were investigated and charged in 2019 following a discovery of an assault by Westerman in June 2019.

In October 2017, officials say Westerman raped a 22 year old woman whom he had brought to his home from a bar.

She was not conscious at the time he initiated the sexual act.

The victim had not reported the attack until after she learned of subsequent acts by Westerman in 2019. Westerman was also convicted of Second Degree Assault for an incident which occurred to a different 22 year old woman in a bar.

Westerman is a Baltimore County Police Officer and was at the time of each of the incidents. He is currently suspended without pay by the Baltimore County Police.