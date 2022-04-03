Baltimore County Police need your help with information leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police and Metro Crime Stoppers need your help providing any information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

Artaz L. Cotton, 22, is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred back in October of 2021 in the 1200 block of Stamford Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers external link at 1-866-756-2587. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program.