Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Police need your help with information leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect

Police Tape
Miguel Marin / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Police tape marking a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Police Tape
Posted at 9:57 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 09:57:32-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police and Metro Crime Stoppers need your help providing any information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

Artaz L. Cotton, 22, is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred back in October of 2021 in the 1200 block of Stamford Rd.

RELATED STORY: Police investigate a Friday evening shooting in West Hills

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers external link at 1-866-756-2587. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019