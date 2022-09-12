Baltimore County officer survives assault in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — When a Baltimore County police officer working private security in White Marsh on Saturday night attempted to stop a vehicle, he ended up being dragged along the parking lot, and the suspects fled the scene, but officers would catch up with them at Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue.

“As officers were placing the suspects under arrest, the driver of the vehicle began to ram into police cars and other vehicles,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department, “At that point during that assault is when at least one of our officers discharged their firearm. The car then fled into the city.”

Baltimore County and City Police followed the suspect’s vehicle to the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital where they discovered the officer who had fired on the driver had hit his mark.

Two unidentified women finally fell into the hands of police, and they rushed one of them to the nearby hospital with at least one gunshot wound, but she’s expected to survive.

“We also had the officer who was initially assaulted,” added Stewart, “He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He’s since been released.”

Police are not commenting on what prompted the officer working security to try to stop the woman, triggering their desperate attempt to escape with little regard for anyone who stood in their way.

