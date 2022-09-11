Assault on White Marsh security guard leads to police shooting at suspect during violent chase

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A suspect is accused of assaulting a Baltimore County officer who was working as a security guard in the White Marsh Mall/Avenue at White Marsh area Saturday night, then ramming police units in Rosedale. That led to county police shooting at the suspect, and ultimately apprehending her in Baltimore City.

Baltimore County police said it began just after 8 p.m. Sept. 10, on Honeygo Boulevard near Corporate Drive. The county officer was assaulted while working a secondary employment, in uniform.

Officers later pulled over a suspect vehicle at Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue in Rosedale. While officers were trying to arrest the suspects, the driver allegedly started ramming police units and other vehicles with their car, said police.

At least one officer fired their gun at the suspect.

Police did not say if the suspect was struck by bullets, but the suspect vehicle fled into Baltimore City and ultimately stopped near Johns Hopkins Hospital. The driver was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The officer in the original, White Marsh assault suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

