Baltimore County officer involved in Baltimore City shooting identified

BALTIMORE — More details have emerged on what led a Baltimore County Police officer to shoot a man on Wednesday, near Baltimore City's Southwest District Police Station.

County officers had been investigating a suspect who allegedly was assaulting and pointing a long gun at citizens in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County's aviation unit tracked the suspect's vehicle to the city in the 400 block of Hurley Avenue.

That's when Officer Flaherty and other members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded and attempted to set up a perimeter around the car.

According to a Baltimore City Police report, the suspect got out of the car armed with the long gun, and allegedly pointed it at county officers.

County Police confirmed Flaherty fired at the suspect, leaving him in critical condition. The suspect's gun was later recovered by police.

Flaherty is assigned to the Woodlawn Precinct and is currently on routine administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The suspect's name has not been released. Police have not mentioned what charges he may be facing.