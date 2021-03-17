Suspect remains in critical condition after being shot by Baltimore County officer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police say a man shot by police is in critical condition tonight.

The shooting happened near the City's Southwest District Police Station in the 400 block of Hurley Avenue.

On Wednesday, at about 3:00 p.m., Baltimore County Police officers from the Woodlawn Precinct responded to the 1400 block of Adamsview Road for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim reported a man blocking his driveway pointed a gun at him. The victim told officers the suspect left the location, before officers arrived and was last seen driving a GMC Envoy.

Police say they were looking for the suspect that led them to the city.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle on Hurley Avenue in Baltimore City.

When officers approached the vehicle, the suspect pointed what they believed to be a gun at them, which resulted in an officer shooting the suspect.

The suspect remains in critical condition. The officer involved remains on routine administrative leave.

"The suspect exited the vehicle, displayed what appeared to be a handgun or a weapon of some sort which led officers at least one officer discharge his weapon.”

"We have two different police agencies conducting investigations and there is a lot of information, evidence, that’s being gathered at this scene.”

What also remains unclear is if police recovered a weapon. That was something the county police spokesperson could not answer.

The criminal investigation will be handled by Baltimore City Police Department. The administrative investigation will be conducted by Baltimore County Police Department.

The reported disturbance call involving a firearm remains an open investigation within the Baltimore County Police Department.