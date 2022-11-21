Baltimore County names interim replacement for outgoing police chief Melissa Hyatt

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday named an interim replacement for outgoing police chief Melissa Hyatt.

Colonel Dennis J. Delp will take over December 6, while the county continues a national search for its new police chief.

Hyatt was the first woman to ever serve as chief of Baltimore County Police.

She leaves after three-years with the agency. Olszewski did not disclose why he chose to move on from Hyatt, or if the decision was a mutual one.

The County's Fraternal Order of Police and Hyatt had a strained relationship, with the union calling for her removal, although there is no indication that was the deciding factor in her departure.

Delp is a 28-year veteran of the department, where he has held senior leadership roles including captain of the department’s Training Section and Cockeysville Precinct.

“Colonel Delp is a highly-respected and decorated veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department and I am thankful for his willingness to serve as interim chief of police as Baltimore County continues its search,” Olszewski said. “I am confident that his decades of experience in the department and proven leadership will help ensure Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

