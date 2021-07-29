Baltimore County man convicted in horrific killing of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County man has been convicted of first-degree child abuse that resulted in the 2019 death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

On June 29, David Marvin Haas Jr. was baby sitting the child at a home in Essex.

At some point during the night, the child stopped breathing prompting Haas to call 911.

Haas told investigators that he put the child in the bathtub after he'd soiled himself.

Afterwards, Haas said he briefly stepped away to check on the boy's sister only to come back and find him face down in the tub.

The Medical Examiner saw things differently and ruled the death a homicide.

An autopsy revealed the child had suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen which had caused tearing to the bowel and the pancreas to tear in half.

The boy's name is not being released at this time.

A judge is expected to sentence Haas on October 18. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

