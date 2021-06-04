Baltimore County man calls on Grubhub to better protect its drivers after he believes he was setup during carjacking

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Grubhub delivery driver believes he was setup during a carjacking in Baltimore County late last month and now’s he’s calling on the delivery service to better protect its drivers.

Babek Aslan said the incident happened on May 22nd in Middle River in the 600 block of Lanotian Road.

He said he made the food delivery around midnight, but as he walked back to his car, he noticed a man also walking near it.

Aslan thought something was off and he was right.

“He turned around. he met me at my car. he had what appeared to be gun and he said give me everything.”

He said he was left with no choice, but to hand over his keys. Aslan said he doesn’t believe the carjacking was random because when the man stole his car another car followed behind it.

“Had it been a busy location. restaurants. people cars. you can make an argument that it was random, but this wasn’t random. it was planned."

Now, Aslan is calling on Grubhub to do more to protect its drivers because he believes if the delivery service had a customer rating system similar to ride sharing apps, this could have been avoided.

“There’s no information on the customer. and I feel like had a Grubhub had a rating system similar to the ride sharing apps, I might have had a fighting chance. I might have rejected this offer based on the rating the customer got.”

Aslan said he is traumatized after what happened.

“It was horrifying,” he said.

He said his days as a delivery driver are over, but he’s hoping his story will be the beginning of change.

“I really feel like this could have been avoided,” he said. "If I had the tools to make better decisions, and I hope the food delivery apps will do something.”

A Grubhub spokesperson sent us this statement saying, “The safety of the drivers and couriers who use Grubhub is our top priority and nobody should have to experience any violation of their personal safety or the theft of their vehicle under any circumstance. We stand ready to support the law enforcement investigation and look forward to working with state and local governments across the country as they take steps to address the unacceptable spike in vehicle thefts."

Luckily for Aslan, he said his car was recovered in Baltimore City.

We also reached out to Baltimore County Police for more information about the incident, but they said we will have to wait until the morning for additional details.