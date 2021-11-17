Watch
Baltimore County launches online code enforcement dashboard

Johnny O
Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:54:42-05

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is launching its latest online dashboard, this time with updates to code enforcement complaints, violations, and enforcement.

The new database will track all things related to code enforcement going back to 2018.

Residents can look up individual cases by address and more.

It will be updated daily.

The county has also recently launched other online dashboards tracking neighborhood crime, complaints against police, government initiatives paid for by taxpayer dollars, and COVID-19 in schools.

