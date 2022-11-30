Baltimore County launches community organization to revitalize Liberty Road

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — About $600,000 of federal COVID-related funds will be used to launch a community group to help revitalize the Liberty Road corridor in Randallstown.

Baltimore County announced today the creation of a Community Development Organization that will hire an executive director and form a board of directors. It's partnering with The Nelson Ideation Group "to identify the new organization’s mission, priorities and program for the first three years." (TNIG, LLC is a Randallstown-based Black-and-woman-owned firm.)

The community group is the latest investment Baltimore County is making in revitalizing parts of western/northwestern Baltimore County.

The county also just announced it's giving $2 million ($600,000 from federal COVID funds) to bring a new supermarket - Grocery Outlet Bargain Market - to the former Giant on Liberty Road, and the county plans to spend $10 million to revitalize Security Square Mall (with the state of Maryland adding another $10 million).

The Randallstown NAACP also created a task force on Liberty Road revitalization.

Baltimore County says the new Community Development Organization will be similar to the nonprofit Dundalk Renaissance group, created in 2001. (Dundalk Renaissance touts a 20% increase in sale prices from 2012-2017, more than $10.8 million in new mortgages generated for 75 grantee home purchases, $865,000 in improvements to five businesses, and two permanent businesses arising from five pop-up shops, among other achievements.)

The Randallstown group will spend the next year reviewing data and working with stakeholders, starting with a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement:

“We believe the Liberty Road commercial corridor is a prime candidate for revitalization, and we are proud to be working closely with residents as we create an even more vibrant and dynamic Randallstown. We look forward to working with the Nelson Ideation Group and our incredible community leaders to advance revitalization efforts in Randallstown, ensuring the Liberty Road corridor remains a thriving destination for residents for generations to come.”

Anyone interested in being involved should contact Amy Menzer, Baltimore County Planning, at 410-887-7955 or amenzer@baltimorecountymd.gov.