Family of Korryn Gaines settles with Baltimore County, 5-years after deadly police shooting

TOWSON, Md. — Nearly five years after being shot and killed by a police officer, attorneys representing the family of Korryn Gaines have agreed to an out of court settlement with Baltimore County.

The compensation has not yet been made public.

Civil litigation in the case has been ongoing for years. In February 2018, a jury awarded the family $38 million on grounds that the officer's deadly force was unreasonable.

A year later, a judge overturned the jury's decision citing qualified immunity protected the officer from civil liability.

An appeals court then overruled that judge leading to the case currently before the court.

The police encounter with Gaines began the morning of August 1, 2016.

Officers had gone to Gaines' Randallstown apartment to serve her with a traffic warrant and her fiancee, Kareem Courtney, on a drug warrant.

When they entered the home, police said Gaines pointed a shotgun at them.

Courtney came out with the couple's daughter who was just a year-old, leaving Gaines and their son Kodi, who was five at the time, inside the apartment.

Officers negotiated with Gaines for approximately six-hours. Gaines went on to record portions of the standoff where she was seen next to her son armed with the shotgun.

At some point, police claimed Gaines had threatened to kill them prompting an officer to discharge one round. Gaines allegedly responded by shooting back.

That's when officer Royce Ruby returned fire, leaving Gaines dead and Kodi injured.

RELATED: Korryn Gaines was shot multiple times by police after a six hour standoff in Baltimore County

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger's office declined to charge Ruby criminally, saying the shooting was justified.

Gaines family attorney J. Wyndal Gordon disagreed calling Ruby's actions "a violent, vicious, and ghastly homicide.”

He also called for Shellenberger's ouster, attacking his record on prosecuting police misconduct cases.

“Shellenberger’s record is abysmal when it comes to prosecuting so-called ‘bad apples’ who occupy the otherwise outstanding Baltimore County police force,” said Gordon in a statement. "Shellenberger’s old-fashion 80's style of prosecuting crime is out-dated and unsuccessful in this age and era of progressive prosecutors and criminal justice reform; it’s time for him to retire –we must retire him.”

Gordon has since filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice.

On August 2 at 6:00 pm, Gordon will join Kenneth Ravenell ,the attorney for Kodi Gaines, and others at Patriot Plaza in Towson to celebrate the life of Korryn Gaines and urge further police reform.