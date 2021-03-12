Baltimore County father of twin boys receives overwhelming amount of support from 'virtual family'

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County father of two twin boys who went viral is receiving an overwhelming amount of support from his “virtual family” after his car was stolen earlier this week.

Jerron Hurtt said his car was stolen early Wednesday morning in the parking lot right in front of his house. The theft was also captured on video.

“It hurt,” he said.

But, his sons’—Jerron Jr. and Joshua—nearly 200,000 Facebook followers are rallying around him in the boys by providing emotional support and donations. Their virtual family also created a GoFundMe to help get him a new car.

“It’s such a blessing,” he said. “I just be crying for no reason.”

The Hurtt’s twins first went viral last year when their dad posted a video of them participating in an Easter Egg Hunt.

Since, their following continues to grow day by day with Hurtt posting cute videos that include them walking through the neighborhood.

Their energy, personality and intelligence have captured the hearts of people across the country.

“God finally gave me what I always wanted,” said Hurtt, who said he prayed to have children.

The family’s supporters have been there for them throughout a difficult year. This latest incident was just another stroke of bad luck for Hurtt. He lost his job of eight years at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I have to stay strong for them,” he said. “Because they’re my everything and they feel the way I feel.”

Their love and support are helping lift Hurtt’s spirits when he needs it the most by letting him know with every storm, sunshine is not far behind.

“Something really huge is about to happen for us and every time the devil tries us and something bad happens just know there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The investigation into the Hurtt’s case is ongoing.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can click on this link here