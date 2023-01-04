Baltimore County considers store plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE, Md — Plastic bags could soon be a thing of the past in Baltimore County.

At Tuesday night's County Council meeting the Bring Your Own Bag Act was proposed.

A similar law was signed three years ago in Baltimore City forcing grocery stores, restaurants, and retailers to charge customers a 5 cent surcharge.

RELATED ARTICLE: In Focus: What the plastic bag ban means for Baltimore City

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in a statement said it was his responsibility to protect the environment for this generation and the next. He commended the council’s efforts and said he is preparing to provide free reusable bags for Baltimore County residents.

The Maryland chapter of the environmental activist group Sierra Club says Baltimore County residents alone use close to one million plastic bags a day. That’s nearly 365 million bags a year.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka also showed her support for the new law on Facebook. She says plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage and litter. She highlights that the bags eventually fill the county’s storm drains and waterways.

Some stores have already begun taking steps toward the Bring Your Own Bag Act. Wegmans has already began charging customers for bags in both Baltimore and Harford County.