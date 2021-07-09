In Focus: What the plastic bag ban means for Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Now set to take effect in October of this year, the city of Baltimore has been working to transition residents and businesses to reusable bags.

Starting in October, a plastic bag at the grocery store will cost you a nickel a piece.

"Currently we have a plan to distribute thousands of reusable bags to low income households," says Ava Richardson, the Sustainability Manager at the Baltimore Office of Sustainability.

The plastic bag ban was originally supposed to go into effect in January, but with the pandemic, the City decided to delay the implementation of the ban.

The last push, delayed implementation from Friday, July 9 until Friday, October 1.

"We don't expect any additional delays," says Richardson.

She tells WMAR-2 News that the delay was to make sure everyone was educated about the policy.

This ban comes from the City's 2019 Sustainability Plan, which can be found on their website here.