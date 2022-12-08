Baltimore County buys Lansdowne-area rec center

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County is spending $3.17 million to buy a 24,000-square-foot indoor rec facility in the Lansdowne area to use as a public recreation center.

This is the Olszewski administration’s 11th recreation-and-parks acquisition since the start of 2021, announced Olszewski in a press release.

The county is buying the Leadership Through Athletics facility on Hammonds Ferry Road near Fifth Avenue.

It was bought from the Grace family, who ran the facility for almost 18 years. The county Department of Recreation and Parks will run the facility as a public recreation center, and it features a double gymnasium, second-floor half-gymnasium, activity room, and basement activity space.

Baltimore County got funding help from Maryland's Program Open Space to purchase the center.

Olszewski said in a statement that it's part of his commitment to expanding recreational opportunities county-wide. The county also recently broke ground on a $7 million rec center in Rosedale and a $10 million center in Middle River. The county is also rebranding and expanding all its Police Athletic Centers (PAL) as Recreation Activity Centers.

Department of Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson said in a statement: