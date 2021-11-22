Baltimore County business struck in the cross fire after teen was shot

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a teen was shot during daylight hours.

It happened Sunday just before 5:00 p.m. near the parking lot of the Hawthorne Plaza Shopping center in Baltimore County.

Police said that shooting was not fatal, and that teen was transported to a nearby hospital to receive care. However, the shooting has left many people on edge including business owners and shoppers in that area.

Some of the shoppers didn’t want to be identified but they said that shooting left them on edge.

“I got in my car and when I got to the stop sign, I heard gunshots and I was like what in the world was that. I said I know that wasn’t no gun shots. Come to find out it was a gunshot. When you can shoot somebody in broad daylight a child, yeah that’s bad,”.

One of those shots hit a teenager who was allegedly standing near the Medmerica store. Witnesses said after he was shot, he ran inside the neighboring grocery store to get help while he was bleeding. A dried-up pool of blood still lingers right where it happened.

A nail salon nearby had its glass door shattered after one of the bullets pierced through it. And the owners said thankfully they were closed, but this has left many store owners and shoppers in the area worried about what could happen next.

“Thank god he alright, cause that was a little bit too close,”.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from some of the businesses in the area as part of their investigation.