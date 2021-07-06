Baltimore County Animal Services finds, rescues 48 dogs

BALTIMORE, md. — Baltimore County Animal Services (BCAS) recently rescued of 48 dogs of various ages.

The animals were found in areas with no air conditioning, some did not have water and others showed signs of heat distress and lack of veterinarian care. All 48 dogs were brought to the main BCAS facility (13800 Manor Road in Baldwin, Md.) where testing has confirmed the Distemper virus in at least one of the puppies.

Distemper is a highly contagious virus that is deadly in unvaccinated dogs and puppies. The virus is shed through bodily secretions but mostly through coughing and inhaling particles and has an incubation period of three to 21 days and a shedding period of up to three months.

“We recognize the highly contagious nature and long incubation and shedding period of the Distemper virus and are prepared to make all necessary accommodations to ensure the wellbeing of the animals in our care,” said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Baltimore County Health Officer and Director of Health and Human Services. “Some of the precautions we have instituted may pose an inconvenience for our residents, however they are in the best interest of the people and pets we serve.”

Here's what's being done:

Quarantine and isolation of all dogs currently on site;

Suspension of admission of owner-surrendered pets;

Suspension of Spay/Neuter and TNR services;

Suspension of Rabies Vaccinations clinics (effective July 9, 2021);

Stray dog intake and redemption moved to the BCAS Dundalk facility (located at 7200 Dunmanway. Call 410-887-7297 to schedule pick up).

Stray cats are still accepted at the Baldwin facility.