Baltimore City's annual Tax Sale pushed back to June without owner-occupied homes

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday postponed Baltimore City's Annual Tax Sale until June.

Scott says the move will allows more homeowners to pay off existing liens on their properties.

After being pressured to do so, the Mayor also decided to remove all owner-occupied properties from the sale.

Approximately 2,900 owner-occupied properties were slated to be included in the sale. Last year, Baltimore City bought out liens of 454 owner-occupied homes, and removed all first-time owner-occupied tax liens from the tax sale process.

Recently the City also announced its Tax Sale Exemption Program, which allows some applicants to have their properties removed from tax sale in the year they apply.

“This is about taking action to help us lay the foundation for a better Baltimore. Making smart changes to the tax sale process is a key part of our work to prevent vacancies and keep our longtime homeowners in their properties,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Stabilizing our communities is central to advancing our vision for Equitable Neighborhood Development, and I am proud to make this decision in the best interests of our residents.”

The news comes the same day the City doubled incentives for first-time homebuyers from $5,000 to $10,000.

And just a day ago, a heated hearing took place at City Hall concerning proposed legislation, that would give legacy Baltimore residents the chance to buy a vacant home for just one dollar.

Some however expressed concern that such a bill would leave Baltimore residents even more underwater financially. So far that bill has not made it out of any committee.