BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police has released the year-to-date totals for homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2022.

According to police, the Baltimore homicide count for 2022 was 333.

There was a total of 688 non-fatal shootings.

The last homicide that was documented in 2022 occurred on December 30.

46-year-old Dennis Johnson was shot and killed in the 1300 block of North Carey Street.

