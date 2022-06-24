Baltimore City to give $300K to organizations offering abortion, family services

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is providing $300,000 in grants to organizations offering abortion and family planning services, Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

City officials say they are taking a step toward maintaining Baltimore City’s status as a place where residents and visitors can obtain safe, legal abortion services.

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that nation’s abortion law Roe v. Wade.

Baltimore officials say they are planning to expand service capacity to meet the needs of its residents and any care-seekers from states with anti-choice laws.

“A woman’s decision about what to do with her own body is a fundamental human right,” Scott said. “It is crucial that we invest in abortion and family planning so that we can welcome women seeking these services with open arms. We are morally obligated to make Baltimore a safe haven for care-seekers, and we are committed to doing just that.”

Earlier in June, the City Council passed a resolution [lnks.gd] to designate Baltimore City as an Abortion Rights Protection Jurisdiction and improve abortion care capacity in preparation for an increase in the number of out-of-state patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

“As a Black woman and public health expert, I cannot stress enough how important it is to fund abortion services. Lack of access to safe abortions leads to significant increases in pregnancy related deaths,” Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said. “It is our responsibility as elected leaders to protect the health of our residents and eliminate barriers to care.”

Officials said the $300,000 will be set aside to stand up a fund at the Baltimore Civic Fund used to provide funding directly to organizations that provide abortion and family planning services.

