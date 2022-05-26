Baltimore City State's Attorney releases 305 more names of police officers with so called "credibility" issues

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of names of 305 Baltimore Police officers on what some are calling a "Do Not Call List."

Officers on the list at one time or another had internal affairs complaints lodged against them, questioning their credibility and ability to testify in court.

The list was released following an order by Maryland's Court of Special Appeals.

Back in December 2019 the group Baltimore Action Legal Team (BALT) filed a lawsuit against the City State's Attorney's Office, after Mosby mentioned the existence of such a list before the State Commission to Restore Trust in Policing.

Mosby previously refused to release the list, citing an older law that prevented police disciplinary records from being made public.

In October 2021 the court ruled against Mosby's office, prompting her to send out an initial list of more than 100 names.

All officers on that particular list either pleaded guilty to a crime, were convicted of a crime, had a sustained Internal Affairs complaint, or had a pending criminal trial. Many are no longer with the department, while others, like those who were part of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force scandal, are or were already in prison.

This latest list however is different, in many cases the complaints were mere allegations that turned out to be unfounded or unsubstantiated.

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police was livid with its release, calling Mosby "lying" and "corrupt," while labeling many of the listed officers as "good, brave, and credible."

Baltimore City FOP 3 via Twitter

Mosby herself released a statement denying that the newer list is a "credibility list” or “do not call list.”

"Our 'do not call' list and its criteria is located on our website and is frequently updated," Mosby said. "The list we released to BALT pursuant to the court order, contains the names of a myriad of officers, some with unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct."

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, "many members on this list are still actively participating in testifying in court to assist with prosecution."

Meanwhile BALT says they will continue to pursue information beyond the list, as it pertains to officer misconduct records.

"This list is one piece of the puzzle in our fight for transparency. Along with this barebones list of names, BALT has been fighting to obtain misconduct records from BPD," BALT said in a statement. "Though these records are disclosable by law, the City Solicitor’s office has refused to hand over a single officer’s file, acting as a gatekeeper to these records. We have repeatedly been forced to take them to court to stop protecting BPD misconduct."