Baltimore City Schools to put on college, career fair for students at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public High Schools are making sure its students are on the right path for life after college.

On Thursday, the school district is putting on a major career fair at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore.

This will be the first time Baltimore City Public Schools will host this huge college and career fair for more than 2,000.

High schoolers will get the chance to meet with over 70 colleges and career agencies.

To top it off, there will be a surprise scholarship give away.

"We have a scholarship provider that is giving out some scholarships to some of our seniors. So that's kind of the surprise that some of our students will get to, earn some money to be able to pay for college so it's a really great opportunity to really expand their horizons," said Mavis Jackson, Director of College Readiness.

School officials say this event is all about giving students options and guidance.

The school says they understand not everyone wants to go to college which is why they created a large-scale college and career fair, so it benefits everyone.

"Baltimore city schools is here to help all our students get on that path to college and career," Jackson said. "Our goal is to help them find their post-secondary option, but when we say post-secondary, we don't necessarily mean college in the traditional sense. It can be a two-year program, four-year program, or work program. It is our goal to make sure we provide every student that opportunity to figure out what their thing is going forth into the future."

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The school district says students were selected to attend based on their academic advisors and the student's personal interest for life after high school.

The school has a goal to make the event bigger and better.

They hope to partner with the Orioles again next year and have 10,000 students participate.