Baltimore City Schools: Schools with no AC will participate in virtual learning on Tuesday

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jun 07, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Monday night that schools with no AC will participate in virtual learning on Tuesday.

A complete list of schools that will be virtual is available here.

City Schools says all non-essential staff assigned to those buildings will work remotely and if an employee has questions about their reporting status, they should contact their immediate supervisors.

Meal sites located at those schools will also be ​closed.

