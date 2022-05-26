Baltimore City Schools honors students killed in gun violence this year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools held a ceremony of peace and remembrance Thursday.

They honored the 12 Baltimore students who died due to gun violence this school year.

MORE: Faces of Baltimore murder rate

The students' names were read aloud as bells chimed. The student was youngest was just 13 years old. Speakers gave calls to action to stop the violence.

One student spoke on her relationship with Baltimore.

"Some call Baltimore the city that bleed. Now I know why,” the student said. “It bleeds hope. When I was hopeless, it was more than my home. It was my band aid. Baltimore bleeds to cover up our wounds. I was wounded. I used to cry myself to sleep every night, that hoping that the pain would stop but that I would cry a little less. Every night I ran to hope. I found the charm in my city. I found the diamond in my sky, Baltimore."