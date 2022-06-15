Baltimore City residents to receive higher monthly water bills starting in July

BALTIMORE — Come July, Baltimore City residents can expect higher monthly water bills.
The Board of Estimates voted unanimously on Wednesday, making it official.
Currently the typical household pays $118.46 per month.
Starting July 1, the average monthly rate will increase to $122.22.
In July 2023, that amount will rises to $126.11 a month.
Then in July 2024, that monthly total bumps up once again to $130.21.
In all that's a nine percent price hike over the next three years, or three percent annually through 2024.
The Department of Public Works says the increase is necessary due to inflation.
The increased cost of water and wastewater service will be passed on to Baltimore County through City-County agreements, in which Baltimore County establishes its own water rates with city concurrence.