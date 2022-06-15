Baltimore City residents to receive higher monthly water bills starting in July

BALTIMORE — Come July, Baltimore City residents can expect higher monthly water bills.

The Board of Estimates voted unanimously on Wednesday, making it official.

Currently the typical household pays $118.46 per month.

Starting July 1, the average monthly rate will increase to $122.22.

In July 2023, that amount will rises to $126.11 a month.

Then in July 2024, that monthly total bumps up once again to $130.21.

In all that's a nine percent price hike over the next three years, or three percent annually through 2024.



The Department of Public Works says the increase is necessary due to inflation.

RELATED: Department of Public Works proposes to increase water rates

The increased cost of water and wastewater service will be passed on to Baltimore County through City-County agreements, in which Baltimore County establishes its own water rates with city concurrence.

