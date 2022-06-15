Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City residents to receive higher monthly water bills starting in July

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 14:49:51-04

BALTIMORE — Come July, Baltimore City residents can expect higher monthly water bills.

The Board of Estimates voted unanimously on Wednesday, making it official.

Currently the typical household pays $118.46 per month.

Starting July 1, the average monthly rate will increase to $122.22.

In July 2023, that amount will rises to $126.11 a month.

Then in July 2024, that monthly total bumps up once again to $130.21.

In all that's a nine percent price hike over the next three years, or three percent annually through 2024.

The Department of Public Works says the increase is necessary due to inflation.

RELATED: Department of Public Works proposes to increase water rates

The increased cost of water and wastewater service will be passed on to Baltimore County through City-County agreements, in which Baltimore County establishes its own water rates with city concurrence.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019