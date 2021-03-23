Baltimore City launching free sewage cleanup pilot program for wet weather events

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is launching a free 12-month sewage cleanup pilot program, for cases that result in the aftermath of severe wet weather events.

When at least one-fourth inch of precipitation is recorded within a 24-hour period, it is considered a wet weather event. This can happen during 2-3 hours of light rain, 30-60 minutes of moderate rain, or 15 minutes of heavy rain.

To access the program, residents should call 311 to report a sewage backup as soon as it is discovered.

Afterwards a DPW inspector will be dispatched to investigate.

Once the inspector determines the backup was a result of a wet-weather event, the customer will be offered information on the cleanup program.

Professionals will be available 8:00 a.m. to midnight to clean, disinfect, dispose of sewage-contaminated items, and deodorize all exposed affected areas of the residence. A third party contractor will handling the pilot, not the City's DPW.

The program does not offer cleaning, restoration or replacement of damaged property for sewage backups not related to wet weather events.

However, residents may file a claim with the Baltimore City Law Department for losses related to other sewage backups, by visiting here or calling 410-396-3400.

For those choosing not to participate in the cleanup program, click here to file a claim through DPW’s Sewage Backup Expedited Reimbursement Program.

