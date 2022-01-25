Baltimore City outpaces it's 2021 murder rate with 31 homicides in 25 days

BALTIMORE — We’re not even a full month into the new year and already Baltimore City has seen more homicides this year than there have been days.

25 days into 2022 and already there have been 31 people killed in the city of Baltimore.

Right now the city is averaging more than one homicide a day. Last weekend marked another violent one in the city after six homicides, seven non-fatal shootings, and 25 robberies. On Sunday one of those shootings was captured on surveillance video showing 44-year-old Chesley Patterson leaving a store in Fells Point around midnight.

That homicide happened near 1700 Eastern Avenue. He was getting into his car before someone pulled up on the side of him and shot him. Patterson was the general manager at La Scala Resturante Italiano in Little Italy less than a mile from where he was shot.

He later died from that shooting and people who knew him are sadden not only after mourning his death, but learning about all of the violence that seems to be hovering over Baltimore.

On Tuesday ,Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and MONSE responded to the violent weekend of crime in the city stating “Amid these brazen, despicable acts, the BPD continues to do its job by aggressively and relentlessly pursing these violent offenders. The department works around the clock to solve these crimes, make arrests and improve the quality of life in our city.”

“Those who commit these violent acts will be held accountable and we will use all resources at our disposal to ensure the safety of Baltimore residents. The violence must stop, and we need everyone’s support to achieve sustainable reductions of violence in our city,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Although no arrest have been announced for any of these 31 homicides this year so far police did mention there were 84 people arrested over the weekend. Ten people were arrested for handguns, four people were arrested for robbery and tree people were arrested for carjackings. City leaders also said 64 warrants were give out during that same time period.