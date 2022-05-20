Baltimore City leaders break ground on new development to create affordable housing for seniors

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders on Friday said the Woodland Gardens II project is the next best thing coming to the Park Heights community.

On the corner of Park Heights and Virginia Avenue sits 60 acres of land that has been prepared for development of a four-story building hosting 75 units with affordable housing for seniors.

City leaders, including Mayor Brandon Scott, councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton, developers and others were in attendance to support and discuss the importance of the project in that community.

“This is yet another message that we are sending park heights and Baltimore that we are strong that we are on the rise and that they are no longer forgotten or ignored. That will transform this community into a sparkling shining example of what Baltimore can be when we set our minds to something or energy and resources to the task at hand,” Mayor Scott said.

Mayor Scott said the project was made possible by a collaborative effort from various organizations.

“Our nonprofit partners like Chia, our community partners, our city partners, our state partners, our federal partners, everyone coming together to now show that we truly will create a bold new heights together,” Mayor Scott said.

This announcement makes it the second day in a row leaders announced changes on the horizon for this northwest community.

“Yesterday we cut the ribbon on renaissance row, a new apartment building, an 84-unit apartment building right at the corner of Park Heights in Cold Spring, just happened to be right where I grew up. Now the residents in this community, my family, can see that it's happening. Shovels are in the ground, buildings are rising. This is just another step in the right direction for Park Heights,” Mayor Scott said.