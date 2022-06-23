Baltimore City jail catches fire for second time this year

BALTIMORE — For the second time in two years a fire broke out inside a Baltimore City jail known as the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center.

Around 11:30 Thursday morning, a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building located at 550 E. Madison Street.

Officials said the fire was quickly placed under control and that there were no reported injuries.

Another fire happened at the same location on the same floor back on January 2, injuring at least two dozen inmates.

MORE: At least two dozen inmates injured, four transported after fire at Baltimore City jail

As result 36 windows at the facility were damaged, 32 of which were cell door windows.

That left those areas unusable, creating a bed shortage and security risk at the jail.

The State Board of Public Works just agreed to pay $76,700 to replace those windows.