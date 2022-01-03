Baltimore City issues first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the winter season

BALTIMORE — With Monday night temperatures predicted to fall into the teens with wind chill, the Baltimore City Health Department issued the first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the winter season.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert is usually declared when temperatures including wind chill reach 13˚ f or below, or when other conditions present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable citizens.

Last winter the City experienced eight Code Blue Extreme Cold days, and recorded 19 cold-related deaths.

So far, one cold-related death has been reported in Baltimore City this season.

The Code Blue Extreme Cold season began November 15, 2021 and lasts until March 15, 2022.

During the winter season, there are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses.

Residents can call 410-396-5555 or visit the Energy Assistance Program website . Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE for assistance completing and mailing energy assistance applications. To check if you are eligible for this free service, visit the Weatherization Assistance Program’s website.

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department’s website.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.