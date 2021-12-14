BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City man's death is the first related to cold weather this winter season.

The Maryland Department of Health monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths, each year from November through March.

Last winter, there were 57 reported cold-related deaths in the state.

To prevent cold-related illness, officials urge residents to dress in warm layers and limit their time spent outside in the cold weather, especially when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or lower.

Anyone in need of warming centers can call 2-1-1 to find one closest to them.