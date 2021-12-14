Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City man's death is the first related to cold weather this winter season

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MarianVejcik
<p>Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit</p>
Code Blue extended once again in Baltimore
Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:15:04-05

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City man's death is the first related to cold weather this winter season.

The Maryland Department of Health monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths, each year from November through March.

Last winter, there were 57 reported cold-related deaths in the state.

To prevent cold-related illness, officials urge residents to dress in warm layers and limit their time spent outside in the cold weather, especially when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or lower.

Anyone in need of warming centers can call 2-1-1 to find one closest to them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019