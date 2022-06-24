Watch Now
Baltimore City Council unanimously approves $4.11 billon budget

Eddie Kadhim
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 06:19:08-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council unanimously approves a $4.11 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

That budget includes $560 million dollars for the police department.

Earlier this week, WMAR-2 news spoke with several people outside city hall calling for that number to be much lower and to go to other programs.

As for the rest of the budget, $500 thousand was cut from the sheriff's office over the agency's eviction practices.

Baltimore's office of promotion and the arts saw a $196 thousand dollar cut after council members were frustrated with major events like Artscape being scaled down or postponed during the pandemic.

Schools received a $57 million increase. The budget goes into effect next Friday.

