Baltimore City Council unanimously approves $4.11 billon budget

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council unanimously approves a $4.11 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

That budget includes $560 million dollars for the police department.

Earlier this week, WMAR-2 news spoke with several people outside city hall calling for that number to be much lower and to go to other programs.

As for the rest of the budget, $500 thousand was cut from the sheriff's office over the agency's eviction practices.

Baltimore's office of promotion and the arts saw a $196 thousand dollar cut after council members were frustrated with major events like Artscape being scaled down or postponed during the pandemic.

Schools received a $57 million increase. The budget goes into effect next Friday.