Baltimore City council committee advances bill to eliminate street racing

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has been dealing with street racing all summer and a new proposed bill may put an end to it.

According to the bill, police have the right to impound and tow any vehicle caught racing. A person convicted of this violation is subject to one year in prison or a fine of $1,000.

The bill goes on to say that a person charged must appear in court and may not prepay the fine.

This comes after a BPD officer was injured while responding to illegal street racing in Southeast Baltimore.

The officers were pelted with rocks, bottles, and a sergeant took two direct hits to the eyes from a laser beam being used by someone in the crowd.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police officer injured, officers responding to street racing pelted by rocks, bottles

The Fraternal Order of Police would later issue a statement about the event:

“I continue to be so humbled by the courage our officers maintain with their Patrol shifts so depleted,” the FOP said. “They continue to do this with no support from the top. And to add insult to injury, this incident occurred on top of multiple murders, shootings and carjackings just this weekend, including two people who were shot just after the Boston Street incident, just a few blocks from this scene in the active Canton Square restaurant/bar area.”





The bill could take at least a month to become law.