Baltimore City Council approves police redistricting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council approved changing boundaries to the city's nine police districts. It's the first major change to the city's police districts in more than 50 years.

Redrawing the boundaries of the city's police districts is part of the BPD’s plan to reimagine policing in Baltimore.

Police officials believe the new districts will allow the BPD to manage law enforcement resources more efficiently, so officers can respond to crime faster; create a better balance between calls for service and geographic areas; as well as maintain a constant presence in high-crime areas and increase patrols.

The new police map shows the Eastern, Central, and Western Districts would grow and that 18 neighborhoods previously divided are now reunited.

RELATED: Redrawn BPD district maps head to City Council for final review

Some of the biggest changes include the Northeastern district.

The Northeastern district shrinks in size as many neighborhoods on it's southern end, such as Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello, Belair-Edison, and Clifton Park are now aligned with the Eastern district.

The Southwestern district also gets more concentrated as some neighborhoods are now part of the Western, Northwestern, or Southern districts.

The Central district also gave up its northwestern section that included Upton, Reservoir Hill and Bolton Hill. Those neighborhoods are now part of Western.

Meanwhile, the Central district is now made up of neighborhoods from Mid-town Belvedere, Mount Vernon and Downtown to Little Italy, Fells Point and Butcher's Hill.

Some neighbors expressed concern during the public comment process that adding high crime areas to their district might delay police response times or reduce police presence in their neighborhood.

Many homeowners also are concerned their property value might go down and that property or car insurance will go up because of being included as part of another district.

Once Mayor Brandon Scott signs off on the changes, residents could see the new boundaries go into effect as early as next year.

