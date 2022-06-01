Baltimore actress, star of Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi was guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native Moses Ingram is stepping more and more into the bright lights of Hollywood.

Ingram, who grew up in West Baltimore, is co-starring in the Disney+ mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi, a spin-off of the legendary Star Wars movies.

She was a guest on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night.

Ingram spoke about her role as Reva, one of the empire’s “inquisitors” trying to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi.

“I’m hunting him. Who knows what will happen when I get him,” Ingram told Kimmel.

Ingram admitted to not watching any of the Star Wars episodes until she landed the part on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Getting this job was my first time seeing the movies,” Ingram said.

Ingram also talked about the use of her “light saber,” playing opposite actors Ewen McGregor and Hayden Christiansen, and participating in “Jedi School” to prepare for her role

“It’s crazy and it’s fast,” Ingram said. “I feel like the last few days have been at warp speed.”

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ingram was also subject of some hateful and racial remarks on social media recently.

There’s a video on Twitter of Ingram opening a newly released action figure of her character.

Those action figures are currently on sale in stores.

Ingram now says she's been getting a lot of hateful comments on social media, since last week’s series premier.

She posted some of those comments on her Instagram page.

A tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account is standing up for Ingram, writing that if anyone does not welcome her to the Star Wars universe, "we resist."

"Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman and she is absolutely amazing in this series," McGregor said. "She brings so much to the series. She brings so much to the franchise, and it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening. We stand with Moses. We love Moses."

Ingram graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts, which also was where stars like Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith attended.

She then graduated college from Baltimore City Community College, and then Yale.

Ingram was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Jolene in The Queen’s Gambit.

She also played a role in The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington.

You can watch Ingram’s full appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here.

