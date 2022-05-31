Watch
Baltimore actress playing 'Reva' in Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi says she's getting hateful comments on social media

Posted at 10:40 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 10:40:28-04

BALTIMORE — One of the stars in the new Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi is from West Baltimore.

Moses Ingram graduated from the Baltimore School For the Arts - and then went on to Yale.

She was nominated for an Emmy, for her role in the Netflix show the Queen's Gambit.

Now - on Obi-Wan Kenobi, she plays Reva - one of the empire's "inquisitors" trying to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi.

There’s a video on Twitter of Ingram opening a newly released action figure of her character.

Those action figures are currently on sale in stores.

Ingram now says she's been getting a lot of hateful comments on social media, since last week’s series premier.

She posted some of those comments on her Instagram page.

A tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account is standing up for Ingram, writing that if anyone does not welcome her to the Star Wars universe, "we resist."

