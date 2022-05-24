Audio issues distort sound during Marilyn Mosby's hearing

BALTIMORE — The federal judge presiding over the criminal case against Baltimore City's top prosecutor has released scheduling information leading up to her trial.

A telephone conference on Monday during the trial had major problems with its audio.

The hearing focused on scheduling for the perjury case against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. She is charged with making false statements on mortgage applications, in connection with the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

Due to those audio issues, the court released an updated schedule.

Mosby has another motions hearing on June 1. Her team also must disclose expert witnesses by July 1. The court also scheduled another hearing July 15 which will be focused instructions for the jury and jury selection.

Marilyn Mosby's trial is still scheduled to start on September 19.