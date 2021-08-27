At least eight rowhomes on fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, md. — This morning, at least eight rowhomes are on fire in the 1500 block of West Fairmount Avenue.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
There are over 135 firefighters on the scene.
Use caution in the area. Use alternative routes when traveling.
🔥4TH ALARM FIRE🔥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 27, 2021
1500 blk W Fairmount Av 21223#FranklinSquare@docbullock#BMORESBravest fighting fire in at least *8* row homes! A 4th alarm has been called, 17 engines, 8 trucks, RES1CUE, 2 #BCFDEMS Medics, 4 @officers964 Chiefs, AirFLEX, & support staff, >120 personnel. pic.twitter.com/qSLjgeDcsC