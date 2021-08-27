Watch
At least eight rowhomes on fire in West Baltimore

BCFD
Posted at 7:45 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 08:43:30-04

BALTIMORE, md. — This morning, at least eight rowhomes are on fire in the 1500 block of West Fairmount Avenue.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

There are over 135 firefighters on the scene.

Use caution in the area. Use alternative routes when traveling.

