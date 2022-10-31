As early voting continues, Marylanders encourage more people to get out and vote

BALTIMORE — We are in the midst of early voting, and a lot of Marylanders are encouraging people to get out and vote. Early voting polls across the state are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday, through November 3, 2022.

Anyone looking to register to vote can do it in-person during early voting or on election day, and for those who want to mail in their vote, you can still request a mail-in ballot until November 1, 2022, or you can request one online until November 2, 2022.

The hot question in Maryland is who will take the seat for governor. People made it very apparent that they want to see changes in the old line state—which is why many attended voting rallies for the two candidates running for governor, Wes Moore and Dan Cox.

Moore, who’s supported by Vice President Kamala Harris, is a combat veteran with a passion for service. Cox, who’s been a member of the House of Delegates since 2019, wants to restore freedom to the free state.

One of the main aspects of Cox’s campaign is school safety. "I want to make sure that violent students have opportunities outside of the classroom to correct their behavior," said Cox.

One of the primary focuses of Moore is equal opportunity. "No children should grow up in a neighborhood that they are afraid of, and our mission will not be accomplished until that is the case," said Moore.

However, as people expressed during early voting, they just want to see positive change in Maryland, which is why they encourage others to vote.

"Voting is essential for us to truly believe it counts, which I believe it does. You gotta use it, we gotta go with it," said David Carl Olson, a Baltimore resident.

For those who want to vote early, you can do so at any early voting location in your jurisdiction.

