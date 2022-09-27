Artscape is coming back to Baltimore next year

BALTIMORE — After being put on pause for the last three years, Artscape is set to return to Baltimore next year. But some are questioning the new dates for the festival.

Baltimore's office promotion and arts announced the festival is returning September 13 through the 17 next year.

Typically, the event is in mid-July.

Organizers say they've been working on a new vision for the largest free arts festival in the country.

But some people think the date needs to be changed including council woman, Odette Ramos.

She retweeted a thread about the festival's new date falling during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, and called it a 'huge error.'