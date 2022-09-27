Watch Now
Artscape is coming back to Baltimore next year

<p>Artscape arts festival, Baltimore Maryland. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:01 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 06:02:05-04

BALTIMORE — After being put on pause for the last three years, Artscape is set to return to Baltimore next year. But some are questioning the new dates for the festival.

Baltimore's office promotion and arts announced the festival is returning September 13 through the 17 next year.

Typically, the event is in mid-July.

Organizers say they've been working on a new vision for the largest free arts festival in the country.

But some people think the date needs to be changed including council woman, Odette Ramos.

She retweeted a thread about the festival's new date falling during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, and called it a 'huge error.'

