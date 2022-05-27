Suspects robbed a Baltimore business before fatal carjacking attempt in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — In the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, January 9th, Baltimore County police officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road in Towson where they discovered 35-year-old Quenten Branch lying on the ground next to the Mercedes that he had been driving, suffering from a gunshot wound, and more than four months later, two men are facing charges in his death.

“So these two suspects approached the victim in this case and this was an attempted carjacking that led to a homicide,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department.

When detectives looked at surveillance footage from some of the commercial businesses here along Goucher Boulevard near the intersection, they saw a white Toyota Prius at about the time of the murder.

“Through our investigation, it was determined that the vehicle used to commit this crime was also tied to other crimes in neighboring jurisdictions,” said Stewart.

An armed robbery of a commercial business in Baltimore City, to be exact, just an hour before the Towson murder, with a clear view of that same white Prius used as a getaway car.

It was later determined it had been carjacked in Prince George’s County.

Search warrants turned up clothing and a handgun leading to the arrests of a pair of 20-year-olds, Stephen Parker and Kaleb Jackson, on armed robbery and first degree murder charges.

“We are one step closer to getting justice for the victim’s family in this case,” said Stewart.