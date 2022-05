TOWSON, Md. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 35-year-old man in Towson earlier this year.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on January 9, Quenten Branch was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Colbury Road and Goucher Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 26, 20-year-old Stephen Parker and 20-year-old Kaleb Jackson were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.