Arrest warrant issued for former Ravens' safety Earl Thomas

BALTIMORE — An arrest warrant has been issued for former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, after violating a court protective order.

He sent threatening messages to a woman and her children.

According to ESPN, court records show that the protective order stated he could only communicate with the woman through a co-parenting app.

The arrest warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to the woman to see their children.

The woman told police that Thomas recently began threatening her and her children through text messages. One of the messages boasted of handguns in his possession.

This isn't the safety’s first time with a protective order.

His ex wife, Nina Heisser, held him at gunpoint after catching him in bed with another women. She also hit him in the nose with gun, and as a result protective order was issued against Heisser.

Thomas has recently expressed a desire to return the NFL at the age of 33. He hasn't played a game since the 2019 season when he was with the Ravens.

That year, he signed a four-year deal worth $55 million, with $32 million guaranteed. He finished the season with two interceptions and was one of 12 Ravens to make the Pro Bowl.

Baltimore released him after an altercation in which Thomas punched former teammate Chuck Clark during a training camp practice.

