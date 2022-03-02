Watch
Arrest made nearly one-year after Dominick Boston was found shot to death inside his Pikesville home

Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 13:34:02-05

PIKESVILLE, Md. — An arrest has been made nearly one year after a 22-year-old man was murdered inside his Pikesville home.

On the night of March 18, 2021 Baltimore County Police were called to the unit block of Cedarwood Circle.

Inside, officers discovered Dominick Boston shot to death.

Detectives arrested and charged 19-year-old Donte Lambert with his murder on March 1, 2022.

Police still have released no motive.

